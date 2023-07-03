Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $299.53 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

