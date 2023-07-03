Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,654 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

