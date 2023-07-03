Robert Andrade Sells 10,000 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,091.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrade also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 30th, Robert Andrade sold 7,500 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $66,150.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $233.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FENC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.