Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lessened by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $1,438,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.0% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 113,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $211.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 555.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

