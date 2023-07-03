Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $569.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

NOC stock opened at $455.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

