Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 384.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

