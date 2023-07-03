Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 218.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,654 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 5.3% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,357 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

