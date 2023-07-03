Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

