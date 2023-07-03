Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,518 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.