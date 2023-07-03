Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,246,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $721,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

