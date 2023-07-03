SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

META opened at $286.98 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

