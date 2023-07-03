Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $718.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $756.98 and a 200 day moving average of $759.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.79 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,691. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

