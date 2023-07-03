Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Declines By 48.1%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Ascendant Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

ASDRF opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

