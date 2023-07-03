Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Grows By 49.5%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUDC opened at $9.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $289.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $59.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

