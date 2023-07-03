Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Expands By 101.0%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the May 31st total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.7 days.

CELTF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 144 ($1.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

CELTF stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Centamin has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

