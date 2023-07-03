Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Increases By 71.4%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Via Renewables stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7399 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

