Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Increases By 77.9%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the May 31st total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of WiSA Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.27 on Monday. WiSA Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $78.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.79.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by ($0.23). WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 343.27% and a negative net margin of 402.94%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WiSA Technologies will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers wirelessly transmit module systems. It serves immersive audio experiences primarily to consumer electronics companies.

