SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $26.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $6,000,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $58,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $6,000,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,209. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $949.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.94. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

