Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Raised by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1,416.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

