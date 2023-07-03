Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $699,715.22 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $699,715.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at $165,397,930.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $866.47 million, a P/E ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 0.53. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 62.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

