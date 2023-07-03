Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,177 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.74 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.