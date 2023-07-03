Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.94 on Monday. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

