Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.94 on Monday. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
