SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

