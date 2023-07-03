Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

