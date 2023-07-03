StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MIXT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $152,589.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,631,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,671,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,957,550 shares of company stock worth $583,738. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.