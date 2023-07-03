StockNews.com Lowers Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued an initiates rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Constellium Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,115 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,995 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,696,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 1,923,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,057,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

