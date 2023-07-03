StockNews.com Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,184,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

