StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW) Short Interest Update

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) by 520.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:APACW opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

