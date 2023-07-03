Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

