Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 30,037 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.8% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Intel by 254.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,890,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.