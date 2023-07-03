Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

AVGO opened at $867.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

