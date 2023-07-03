Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $75,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

CSCO opened at $51.74 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

