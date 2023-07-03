Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

HON opened at $207.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.