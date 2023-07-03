Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $23.03 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,794.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,517 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,543 shares of company stock worth $372,308,236. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $468.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

