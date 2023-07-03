Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $39.90 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $39,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $133.81 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

