Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $41.83 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $4,510,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 487.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 97,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 297,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.73 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

