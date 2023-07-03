Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 137,253 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $43,686,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $114.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.