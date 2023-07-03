Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,508,000 after acquiring an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,017,000 after acquiring an additional 512,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $264.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

