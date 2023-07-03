Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $447.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.98 and its 200 day moving average is $499.70. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.00 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

