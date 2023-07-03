Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 301.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $161.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.81. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

