Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 4,807 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.