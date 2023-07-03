Stonegate Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.04.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

