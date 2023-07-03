Sui (SUI) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Sui has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Sui token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $401.13 million and approximately $168.34 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,598,088 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 582,598,087.8974359 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.70085781 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $135,105,939.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

