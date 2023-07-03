Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $130.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

