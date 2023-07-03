S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $1.22 on Friday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 9.9% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 145,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

