Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) versus First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Head to Head Comparison

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -34.58% -28.08% -19.63% First Watch Restaurant Group 1.51% 2.22% 1.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 3.04 -$190.44 million ($1.53) -8.38 First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.38 $6.91 million $0.19 88.95

Volatility & Risk

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sweetgreen and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 5 1 0 2.17 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of $10.71, indicating a potential downside of 16.43%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Sweetgreen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.