Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Raised by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.