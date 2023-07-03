T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Price Performance
T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than T2 Biosystems
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.