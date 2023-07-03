T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.