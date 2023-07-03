TD Securities Raises BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $5.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

BlackBerry Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BB opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

