Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO Sells $597,960.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $59.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $61,361,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

